Health officials in San Diego County have confirmed that 33 people got sick with Salmonella, including 8 who were hospitalized, after eating at Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe on April 25 and 26, 2025.

Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe has voluntarily closed to allow investigators to conduct testing and interview staff, according to the investigation report from San Diego County:

“No source of the outbreak has been determined, however once the investigation is complete and it is determined there is no ongoing risk, the restaurant will be cleared to resume operation.”

On May 6, the first food poisoning lawsuits were filed by Daniel Meza and Nubia Munguia, a man and woman who both got sick after eating lamb, chicken, pita bread, hummus, and ice cream at Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe on April 26.

The following day, both of the plaintiffs were suffering from symptoms of a Salmonella infection. Nubia’s symptoms were so severe that she had to be hospitalized for two days. Both of the plaintiffs had stool samples that tested positive for Salmonella.

Infections with Salmonella may cause symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. These symptoms can occur as soon as 6 hours after eating contaminated food, but it can take 10 days or longer.

San Diego County health officials are urging anyone who ate at Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe on April 25 or 26 and developed symptoms of Salmonella to contact a health care provider.

