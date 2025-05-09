Santa Cruz Bicycles has recalled about 2,850 Heckler 9 Electric Bikes because the battery can overheat, which poses a fire hazard.

The problem is that the 720W lithium-ion battery in the e-bike can overheat, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

No injuries were reported, but Santa Cruz Bicycles said it received 3 reports of fires, including some property damage.

The recalled e-bikes were sold at Santa Cruz dealers nationwide from October 2021 through January 2025 for between $8,750 and $13,900.

The e-bikes have a lithium-ion battery that is located in a black case under the frame. The name “SANTA CRUZ” is printed on the sides of the downtube of the bicycle frame. The model name “Heckler” is printed on the top tube of the frame and inside the left chainstay.

According to the recall:

“The recall only affects the batteries of Heckler 9 ebikes if (a) the bicycles were manufactured before February 2023 and (b) they contain certain lithium-ion batteries. The recall only involves the Heckler 9’s battery, and only some batteries are affected.”

Santa Cruz Bicycles is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled e-bikes and disconnect the battery from the bike and charger.

You can check if your e-bike is being recalled, and if so, register for a free replacement battery by visiting the recall website at: https://www.santacruzbicycles.com/pages/recall-heckler-9-lithium-ion-battery.

Source: Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fire Hazard