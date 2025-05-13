Igloo has expanded a recall to include nearly 1.2 million rolling coolers after lawsuits were filed and another 78 people were injured by the tow handle, including fingertip amputations and dozens of severe injuries.

Igloo warned about at least 4 pinch-points around the tow-handle that can crush or amputate a person’s fingertips against the cooler.

The serious risks include fingertip amputations, broken bones, lacerations (cuts), finger-crushing injuries, long-term injuries and more.

Igloo originally announced the recall in February 2025 after 12 reports of people who suffered finger injuries on the tow handle. Since then, the number of injury reports has increased significantly. Lawsuits have also been filed by injured victims.

The expanded recall involves another 130,000 Igloo® 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers that were manufactured before January 2024, on top of the 1.1. million coolers that were previously recalled in February 2025.

According to the recall:

“Since the recall was announced in February 2025, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations.”

Igloo warned: “Be aware of pinch points which may occur on or around handles, latches, hinges, lids, and other moving components of the cooler.”

The recalled coolers were sold nationwide at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Amazon.com, other stores and online from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80 and $140.

Igloo is warning customers to immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact the company to register for a free repair kit, which will consist of a new tow handle and installation instructions.

Igloo is already facing lawsuits, including a class action lawsuit from unhappy consumers who called the recall “entirely inadequate” because Igloo did not offer a full refund or a free replacement cooler.

Instead, plaintiffs called the recall remedy inadequate because it “requires consumers to remove the dangerous tow handles and then try to follow instructions regarding how they can themselves try to install replacement handles.”

For more information, visit the recall website at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or go to http://www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page.

Source: Igloo Expands Recall of 90 Qt. Rolling Coolers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Hazards; Total Recalled Now Nearly 1.2 Million

