Health officials have linked an outbreak of Listeria food poisoning that hospitalized 10 people to sandwiches and snacks from Fresh & Ready Foods LLC.

The recalled products were distributed in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington at hospitals, hotels, convenience stores, airports, airlines, and other retailers and food service locations.

The recalled sandwiches and snacks were sold under the following brand-names:

Fresh & Ready Foods

City Point Market Fresh Food to Go

Fresh Take Crave Away

Health officials originally investigated a cluster of illnesses linked to this outbreak in 2024, but “there was not enough evidence in the previous investigation to identify a source for the outbreak,” according to the FDA.

The FDA re-opened its investigation in April 2025 after an inspection at Fresh & Ready Foods LLC discovered Listeria in the facility. Further testing confirmed that the strain of Listeria matched the strain of Listeria causing illnesses in this outbreak.

The most recent illness was reported in January 2024, but Fresh & Ready Foods has announced a recall for sandwiches and snacks that were distributed in April 2025 due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

Health officials are urging anyone who ate the recalled sandwiches and snacks to be vigilant for symptoms of Listeria, which can be serious or fatal. The risk is greatest for young children, elderly people, pregnant women, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

According to the CDC Outbreak Advisory: “Foods include items like sandwiches and protein snacks. If you have any of these recalled products in your home or business, do not eat or serve them.”

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Ready-to-Eat Foods (May 2025)