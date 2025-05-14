Deuter has announced a recall for about 5,080 Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro, and Kid Comfort Active Child Carriers to due a fall hazard and a risk of serious injuries to kids.

The recalled child carriers look similar to backpacks, but they are designed for adults to carry young children on their backs while hiking or traveling.

The carriers have a foldable kickstand to support the pack and keep it upright when it is on the ground.

The problem is that the hinges on the foldable rear kickstand support leg can crack or break, according to the recall. If the kickstand breaks, a child in the carrier could fall and hit the ground or suffer a serious injury.

According to Deuter:

“The plastic hinge can potentially break when the stand is opened/extended. If you hear a loud cracking sound when opening the stand, this may indicate that a hinge has broken. Cracks or fractures may be visible on the plastic hinge.”

Child carriers that were purchased in the U.S. from March 2023 through February 2025 are potentially affected by this problem.

No injuries were reported, but Deuter is warning parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the recalled child carriers due to the safety hazard.

The recall involves Kid Comfort Child Carriers — Model 3621221 (Maroon) or 3621221 (Forest); Kid Comfort Pro — Model 3621321 (Midnight); and Kid Comfort Active — Model 3621121 or 3621121 (Teal).

The child carriers were sold at REI, Bass Pro, Amazon.com, other stores and online from March 2023 through March 2025 for $240 to $370.

Deuter is offering a free replacement child carrier. Consumers can fill out the recall form online at https://www.deuter.com/us-en/service/kid-comfort-recall to receive a replacement.

