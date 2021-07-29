Generac Generators Recalled After 7 Finger Amputations Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Generac Power Systems has recalled about 321,160 Generac® and DR® 6500-Watt and 8000-Watt portable generators due to a risk of finger amputations and crushing hazards.

The problem is that an unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved.

Generac reported 8 injuries, including 7 people who needed finger amputations and one person who suffered a crushed finger.

The recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.

For more information on what generators were recalled, consumers can visit https://www.generac.com/handleguard.

The recalled generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

The list of retailers include Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger.

