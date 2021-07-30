Share
Cahill’s Farm Cheese, of Ireland, recalled certain batches of specialty cheddar cheese that were sold at Whole Foods due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

On July 27, Whole Foods recalled Cahill Cheddar Porter and Whiskey Cheddar Cheeses from 44 stores across 22 states due to a risk of Listeria contamination. No illnesses were reported.

On July 29, Cahill’s Farm Cheese and Lidl announced more recalls for cheddar cheeses that were sold to retailers for cutting and repackaging, as well as food service.

The recalls involve 5-pound wheels, Cahill’s Original Irish Porter Cheese, Cahill’s Irish Whiskey Cheese, Cahill’s Wine Cheese, Lidl Preferred Selection Irish Stout Cheddar, and Lidl Preferred Selection Red Wine Cheddar.

Cahill’s said it investigated the problem and identified a single piece of equipment in their facility as the potential source of the Listeria contamination.

“The equipment was immediately removed from our production line. All our products manufactured since have tested fully clear,” according to the recall notice.

The company is asking anyone who bought the recalled Cahill’s Farm Cheeses to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Cahill’s Farm Cheese Recalls Specialty Cheddar Cheese Due to Possible Health Risk

