SharkNinja Blender Lawsuit Filed for Gruesome Hand Injuries

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

SharkNinja has been hit with multiple lawsuits after the razor-sharp blades on their popular blenders caused seriously gruesome injuries.

Now, yet another lawsuit has been filed — this time by a woman named Nicole G., who claims that her Nutri Ninja BL480 blender shot off its base, exposing the spinning blades.

She provided graphic photos of the gory injuries, including slices down to the bone.

Her lawsuit accuses SharkNinja of selling dangerous blenders that generate too much pressure and fail to lock the canister to the blades.

This is not the first time SharkNinja has been accused of selling dangerous blenders.

Back in November 2015, SharkNinja recalled about 1.1 million Ninja® BL660 blenders after at least 53 people suffered laceration injuries.

Other models of SharkNinja blenders have also been linked to serious laceration hazards. In April 2019, a SharkNinja blender lawsuit was filed by a woman who suffered multiple cuts and lacerations when the blades fell out of her Nutri Ninja Blender Duo.

Source: Woman sues SharkNinja after loose blender blade allegedly injures hand