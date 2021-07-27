McCormick Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

McCormick & Company Inc. recalled certain Italian seasonings and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The four products subject to recall include McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning (1.31-oz and 2.25-oz bottles), McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning (1.75-pound bottle), and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning (153-g bottle).

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the seasonings were recalled after the potential risk was brought to McCormick’s attention by the FDA during routine testing.

The recalled seasonings were shipped between June 20, 2021 and July 21, 2021.

They were distributed to stores in the following states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

McCormick is asking consumers to dispose of the recalled product and its container and contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM (Eastern Time), for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires.

Source: Voluntary Recall Notice of McCormick Italian Seasoning products and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning due to Possible Salmonella Risk

