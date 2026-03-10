The CPSC is warning consumers to immediately stop using CCCEI brand power strips because they lack basic fire protection and can ignite if overloaded, potentially causing serious injury or death.

The agency issued the warning on March 5, 2026, after determining the power strips do not contain supplementary overcurrent protection. Without that safety feature, an overloaded strip can overheat and catch fire, exposing anyone nearby to smoke inhalation and burns.

What makes this warning unusual is why it is a warning and not a recall: the retailer, Middle Way Electronics, refused to cooperate. The company has not agreed to an acceptable recall, which means the strips remain in use in homes across the country with no formal replacement or refund program in place.

The defective power strips are easy to identify. They come with 6ft, 10ft, or 15ft power cords and have a black metal enclosure with six individual outlets, each with its own on/off switch. They were sold on Amazon from April 2024 through January 2026 for between $25 and $30. The strips were manufactured in China.

Affected cord lengths include:

6-foot power cord

10-foot power cord

15-foot power cord

Power strips without overcurrent protection are a well-documented fire hazard. When more electrical load is drawn than the strip can safely handle, the internal wiring can overheat rapidly.

In a home setting, this can ignite nearby furniture, carpet, or walls before anyone realizes what is happening. The risk increases significantly when strips are used with high-draw appliances like space heaters, air conditioners, or kitchen equipment.

CPSC has not published a specific number of incidents tied to these strips, but the agency’s decision to issue a public safety warning without a cooperating retailer signals serious concern. Any fire incident involving one of these units could result in significant property damage or injury.

If you have a CCCEI power strip, stop using it immediately. Unplug it and do not reconnect it. You can report a safety incident involving this product to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

People who suffered fire damage or injuries linked to a defective power strip may have legal options. Product liability cases involving defective electrical products can be serious, particularly when a manufacturer or retailer refuses to cooperate with safety authorities. An attorney can help determine whether a claim is worth pursuing.

