The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using OUSPT full-face snorkel masks immediately because the masks can restrict airflow, trap dangerous levels of carbon dioxide, and cause users to lose consciousness underwater, leading to drowning.

A full-face snorkel mask covers your entire face instead of just your mouth and nose, with a built-in snorkel tube at the top. They became popular on Amazon because they seemed easier and more comfortable to use than traditional snorkel gear. But that sealed design is exactly what makes these masks so dangerous.

According to the CPSC warning issued March 5, 2026, the masks may result in labored breathing and allow carbon dioxide to build up inside the sealed face chamber. When CO2 accumulates, users can feel dizzy and disoriented, lose consciousness, or develop fluid in the lungs. In the water, any of those outcomes can be fatal.

This is not a theoretical risk. The CPSC has already received reports from five consumers who experienced trouble breathing, felt light-headed, or blacked out while using the product. There is also an active lawsuit alleging that the mask caused a drowning death.

About 84,000 of these masks were sold on Amazon from March 2019 through February 2026. The masks have a glass screen with a breathing apparatus covering the mouth and nose, a snorkel pipe at the top center, and come in various colors.

Look for the word “OUSPT” printed on the snorkel tube. The seller, Field Life of China, has not responded to any CPSC requests for information or a recall.

Instead of a refund, consumers should stop using these masks immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell them, donate them, or give them away to anyone else.

If you or someone you know was injured while using one of these masks, including any incident involving loss of consciousness, near-drowning, or drowning, you may have a serious legal claim. These cases can result in significant compensation. Report your incident to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov and consider speaking with a personal injury attorney as soon as possible.

