Health officials have linked an outbreak Salmonella to Live It Up® Super Greens Powder Supplements, which is advertised to be used in “superfood” green smoothies. Instead of making people healthy, dozens of people in at least 21 states have fallen ill.

The manufacturer, Superfoods Inc., has also agreed to recall Live It Up® Super Greens Supplement Powder (including Original and Wild Berry flavors) with expiration dates of 08/2026 through 01/2028.

The product was sold on the Live It Up website, and also websites from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and eBay.

At least 45 illnesses have been reported in 21 states between August and December 2025, according to an outbreak investigation posted by the CDC.

The CDC said 12 people had to be hospitalized due to a severe illness. No deaths were reported. All of the people were infected with a strain called Salmonella Typhimurium.

The states reporting illnesses include Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

However, the CDC cautions that the true number of illnesses is likely much higher than the officials case count, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states listed above.

Live It Up® Super Greens is a powdered dietary supplement containing a variety of ingredients, including broccoli, kale, spirulina, wheatgrass, and others. It also contains Moringa leaf powder.

In early 2025, Moringa leaf powder was linked to an outbreak of Salmonella in Member’s Mark® Super Greens Powder that was sold at Sam’s Club stores nationwide. The same product also resulted in multiple recalls for other supplements containing the same lot of Moringa leaf powder.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Dietary Supplement (January 2026)