Curtis International has expanded a recall to include nearly 1 million portable tabletop Frigidaire Mini Fridges, including 330,000 mini fridges that were sold exclusively at Target.

The recall involves portable tabletop mini fridges that are used to store drinks, makeup, and snacks, with the name “Frigidaire” on the door. The recalled units have serial numbers between A2001 to A2310.

No injuries were reported, but an internal electrical component can short-circuit, which poses a fire hazard and risk of burn injuries.

Curtis International said there were “at least six reports of the model EFMIS121 mini fridges catching fire, with property damages.” This model was sold in the color red at Target stores and online at Target.com between January 2020 and October 2023 for about $30.

The recall also involves over 634,000 mini fridges in other colors with model numbers EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175.

The original recall in July 2025 warned about dozens of incidents, including fires that caused over $700,000 in damage:

“Curtis International has received at least 26 reports of the minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and catching fire, with property damages totaling more than $700,000. Two consumers reported smoke inhalation injuries.”

The manufacturer is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled mini fridges and verify if they are affected by the recall. If so, you can visit the recall website at http://www.recallrtr.com/minifridge.

The website includes instructions on how to register for a full refund.

Source: Curtis International Expands Recall of Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards