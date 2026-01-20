Suzanna’s Kitchen, a company based in Georgia, has recalled about 13,720 pounds of frozen chicken breast fillets that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria is a bacteria that can survive on frozen food and cause illness, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall involves 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bags of fully-cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat.

The bags of chicken were sold frozen, and intended to be cooked from frozen in a convection oven at 350ºF for 20-40 minutes. The label recommends heating the chicken to an internal temperature of 165ºF.

The products have Lot Code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 on the side of the case and on the package. They products bear establishment number P-1382 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They were shipped to distribution centers for foodservice sales in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The USDA also provided pictures of the label on the box, which includes the brand Fit Foodz™ and “Packed For: Cass Ventures, Inc.”

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the problem was discovered when a third-party laboratory sample reported a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in the ready-to-eat fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillet products, according to the recall.

For more information, customers with questions can contact Suzanna’s Kitchen. For food safety questions, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

Source: Suzanna’s Kitchen Recalls Ready-To-Eat Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet Products due to Possible Listeria Contamination