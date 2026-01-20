Spring & Mulberry, a specialty chocolate manufacturer based in North Carolina, has expanded a recall to include multiple flavors of chocolate bars that could be contaminated with Salmonella.

No illnesses were reported, but the original recall on January 12 was issued after a finished Mint Leaf chocolate bar tested positive for Salmonella.

Spring & Mulberry said it decided to expand the recall beyond Mint Leaf to include other products that might also be contaminated:

“Because Salmonella can be difficult to detect and may appear intermittently, we are now expanding the recall beyond Mint Leaf in consultation with the FDA to include additional production lots made during the same time period on the same equipment.”

The expanded recall includes the following products:

Earl Grey : Lot Number #025258 (Box Color: Purple)

: Lot Number #025258 (Box Color: Purple) Lavender Rose : Lot Number #025259, #025260 (Box Color: Light Blue)

: Lot Number #025259, #025260 (Box Color: Light Blue) Mango Chili : Lot Number #025283 (Box Color (Orange)

: Lot Number #025283 (Box Color (Orange) Mint Leaf : Lot Number #025255 (Box Color: Teal

: Lot Number #025255 (Box Color: Teal Mixed Berry : Lot Number #025275, #025281, #025337 (Box Color: Purple)

: Lot Number #025275, #025281, #025337 (Box Color: Purple) Mulberry Fennel : Lot Number #025345 (Box Color: Burgundy)

: Lot Number #025345 (Box Color: Burgundy) Pecan Date : Lot Number #025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343 (Box Color: Yellow)

: Lot Number #025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343 (Box Color: Yellow) Pure Dark Minis: Lot Number #025273 (Box Color: Blue)

Spring & Mulberry is asking customers who bought the products not to eat them, and “dispose of them immediately.” Customers Amy request a refund or replacement by contacting Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.

Source: Spring & Mulberry Expands Voluntary Recall of Select Chocolate Bars Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination