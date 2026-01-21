A pressure cooker lawsuit has been filed by a woman who claims that she was burned by a defective pressure cooker from Amazon.

The plaintiff is a woman from Virginia who was burned on February 17, 2024 while using a Mueller UltraPot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker (also known as the “Instant Crock 10-in-1 Pot”).

Her lawsuit alleges that an interlock safety feature in the lid was defective because it failed to prevent the lid from opening while the unit was pressurized.

When the lid opened, the sudden release of built-up pressure ejected the scalding-hot contents of the pot onto her body, resulting in serious burn injuries.

The lawsuit specifically blames the “pressure cooker’s defective interlock and non-compliance with industry standards, specifically UL 136 Sections 9 and 10.”

Amazon is the only defendant named in the complaint. The online retailer is accused of putting profits ahead of safety by continuing to sell its pressure cookers to consumers, failing to warn consumers of the serious risks posed by the defects, and failing to recall the “dangerously defective” pressure cookers despite the risk of injuries.

Her lawsuit was filed against Amazon.com, Inc. (doing business as Amazon), a Washington corporation, on January 15, 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle — Case 2:26-cv-00136.