Safety officials are warning people not to eat canned tuna that was inadvertently shipped to stores in 9 states.

The cans of tuna were recalled in February 2025 due to a manufacturing problem with defective “easy open” pull-tab lids.

The defective lids may open too easily, and the cans may potentially “leak, or worse, be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum,a potentially fatal form of food poisoning,” according to the FDA.

The original recall was announced last year for Genova®, Van Camp’s®, H-E-B®, and Trader Joe’s® canned tuna.

Now, the FDA is warning that “a third-party distributor inadvertently released quarantined product that was associated with a 2025 recall.”

The expanded recall only includes Genova® Canned Tuna with specific lot codes that were shipped to grocery stores in Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and California.

The recalled products were distributed to limited retail stores as follows:

Meijer – Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin

– Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin Giant Foods – Maryland and Virginia

– Maryland and Virginia Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions – California

Consumers should check their cans of tuna for the recalled lot numbers. The expanded recall now includes packages of four 5-oz. cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil and UPC 4800073265.

The cans may have Lot Code S84N D2L and a best-by date of January 21, 2028. The recall also includes cans with Lot Code S84N D3L and a best-by date of January 24, 2028.

The expanded recall also involves 5-oz. cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt, with UPC 4800013275, Lot Code S88N D1M, and a best-by date of January 17, 2028.

Botulism is a rare but potentially deadly type of food poisoning that is caused by a powerful neurotoxin produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. Food that is contaminated with the botulism toxin may not look, taste, or smell spoiled, but even a small taste of contaminated food could result in paralysis or death.

