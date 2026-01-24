A recall has been issued for about 6,800 Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys that were sold on Amazon after dozens of choking incidents were reported.

The problem is the the silicone strings on the toy are smaller than permitted and can get stuck in the back of a child’s throat, in violation of the mandatory U.S. safety standard for toys. According to the recall:

“The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard and death.”

No serious injuries or deaths were reported, but there were 32 reports of choking incidents, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The teething toy looks like an off-white disc with either a red ball or a blue ball in the middle. There are also 6 silicone pull-string “tentacles,” three free-spinning rings, and soft plush buttons on the disc.

The product packaging has “Model no. 688-59.” They were sold on Amazon.com from June 2025 through October 2025 for $10 to $16.

The manufacturer is urging customers to immediately stop using the teething toy and take it away from children.

Customers can get a full refund by contacting the manufacturer, Longyanguiheng.

To get a refund, customers should cut off and discard all silicone string tentacles, write “DESTROYED” on the main body of the toy using a permanent marker, and email a photo to yetonamr_recall@163.com.

Source: Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Longyanguiheng