Navitas Organics has recalled certain 8-oz. bags of Organic Chia Seeds that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, Navitas said it issued the recall “as a precautionary measure following a recall initiated by the company’s chia seed supplier.”

The recalled chia seeds were packaged in 8-oz. stand-up sealed pouches. The pouches are marked with UPC 858847000284.

Consumers can identify the recalled pouches with the Lot Code (9-digit codes starting with “W”) printed on the back of the back above the nutritional information. The recalled lot codes include:

W31025283 – Best If Used By: End APR 2027

W31025286 – Best If Used By: End APR 2027

W31025287 – Best If Used By: End APR 2027

W31025311 – Best If Used By: End MAY 2027

W31025314 – Best If Used By: End MAY 2027

W31025315 – Best If Used By: End MAY 2027

W31025316 – Best If Used By: End MAY 2027

W31025317 – Best If Used By: End MAY 2027

Navitas Organics is warning customers not to consume the recalled chia seeds. You can open the bag, discard the chia seeds, and dispose of the bag in a manner that makes it unusable.

Customers can also return the product the the place of purchase for a refund.

Source: Navitas Organics Voluntarily Recalls Select Lots of 8oz Organic Chia Seeds Because of Possible Health Risk