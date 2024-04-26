Intimidator and Mahindra Recall 20,000 UTVs for Crash Hazard

Intimidator has recalled about 19,264 Intimidator® and Mahindra® utility vehicles (UTVs) due to a crash hazard.

The problem is that the universal joint can fail, pierce and sever the brake line, posing a crash hazard.

No injuries were reported, but Intimidator received 40 reports of incidents, including 12 involving a brake line impact.

This recall involves Intimidator and Mahindra branded models 750, 800, 1000, TGB, GC1K and electric utility vehicles (UTVs).

They were sold by Intimidator and Mahindra authorized dealers nationwide from August 2013 through November 2023 for between $11,000 and $21,500.

Intimidator is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact the company to schedule a free repair. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.mahindrausa.com/recall-notices/.

Source: Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard