GT LaBomba Bicycles Recalled for Crash Hazard

GT Bicycles has recalled about 3,040 GT LaBomba Bicycles because a weld on the frame can break and cause riders to lose control and crash.

The problem is that the bicycle headtube/downtube weld can become damaged and separate from the bicycle frame, posing fall and injury hazards.

No injuries were reported, but GT said it received 5 reports of damage to the bicycle headtube/downtube weld, causing the bicycle headtube to separate from the bicycle frame.

The recall involves GT Model Year 2019 through 2023 LaBomba 24” bicycles, LaBomba 26” bicycles, LaBomba Pro bicycles, LaBomba Rigid bicycles, and LaBomba 26” bicycle framesets.

They were sold at bicycle stores nationwide from October 2018 through September 2023 for between $400 and $1,450.

GT is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized GT dealer for a free replacement frame. For more information, visit https://gtbicycles.com/pages/recalls-safety.

