16,000 Pounds of Walmart Ground Beef Recalled for E. Coli Risk

Cargill Meat Solutions has recalled approximately 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef due to a risk of E. coli.

The raw ground beef items were shipped to Walmart stores nationwide.

The recall includes packages of raw ground beef and pre-made hamburger patties that were sold in plastic-wrapped trays. These items were produced between April 26 and April 27, 2024, including:

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF”

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES”

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF”

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK”

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES”

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES”

No illnesses were reported, but these raw ground beef items may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, which produces Shiga toxin. Infections can potentially cause life-threatening food poisoning or a type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

Customers who bought these products are urged not to eat hem. Fresh and frozen beef products should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Source: Cargill Meat Solutions Recalls Ground Beef Products Due to Possible E. coli O157:H7 Contamination