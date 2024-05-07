Organic Walnut E. Coli Outbreak Sickens 12 People

Gibson Farms, a specialty nut grower based in Hollister, California, has recalled organic walnuts that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The organic walnuts were mostly sold in the bulk bins at Whole Foods and other natural food markets and co-ops, but some stores may have re-packaged the walnuts into plastic clamshell containers.

The walnuts were linked to an E. coli outbreak, with at least 12 people infected in California and Washington between February and April 2024.

Seven people were hospitalized due to a severe illness, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation. Ten sick people who were interviewed said they bought organic walnuts from bulk bins at food co-ops or natural food stores.

The recall involves organic walnut halves and pieces that were shipped to stores in 29 states, including Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The walnuts were sold at over 300 stores, including Whole Foods, PCC, Yoke’s Fresh Market, Lazy Acres, Rosauer’s Supermarkets, and many other neighborhood markets.

The 25-lb. boxes were labeled as: “Gibson’s Organically Grown Light Halves and Pieces California Shelled Walnuts,” with Lot 3325-043 or 3341-501 and expiration dates of 5/21/25 or 6/7/25.

Anyone who ate the walnuts should contact a healthcare provider if they develop symptoms of a severe illness, such as bloody diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days, a fever higher than 102°, so much vomiting that you can’t keep liquids down, or signs of dehydration.

Source: Gibson Farms Voluntarily Recalls Organic Light Halves and Pieces Shelled Walnuts Because of Possible Health Risk