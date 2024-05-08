Floatwheel Skateboard Linked to Risk of Severe Injuries, Death

Safety officials are warning consumers to stop using Floatwheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards due to a risk of severe injury or death.

The manufacturer refused to agree to a recall, so the warning was issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The agency asked consumers to immediately stop using all Floatwheel models because they can suddenly stop, or stop balancing the rider, which can throw the rider off the board.

The CPSC said it is aware of “multiple reports on social media sites of incidents involving the Floatwheel ejecting riders, including consumers reporting injuries,” but the actual number of injuries and deaths is unknown because the manufacturer has refused to cooperate.

Floatwheel Self-Balancing Skateboards have been sold since approximately 2020, and like the now-reaclled Onewheel, they have a single wheel in the middle of the board and front and rear footpads.

Floatwheels are still currently being sold on a Russian website for between $1,600 and $1,800, according to the CPSC.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Floatwheel Self- Balancing Electric Skateboards; Can Stop Suddenly, Throw Riders Off, Posing Fall and Crash Hazards