Hormel has recalled two Planters® nut products that may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause food poisoning.

The recall involves 4 oz. packages of PLANTERS® Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75 oz. cans of PLANTERS® Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

The nuts were shipped to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina. They were also shipped to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

The recall involves PLANTERS® Honey Roasted Peanuts (UPC 2900002097 and Best-If-Used-By Date: 04 11 25) and PLANTERS® Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts (UPC 2900001621 and Best-If-Used-By Date: 05APR26).

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Listeria can be severe or life-threatening.

Healthy people may suffer from short-term symptoms like a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Hormel is urging customers who bought these recalled products to throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or a full refund.

Source: Hormel Foods Sales, LLC Recalls a Limited Number of Planters® Honey Roasted Peanuts 4 Oz. and Planters® Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts 8.75 Oz. Because of Possible Health Risk