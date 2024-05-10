Article Recalls 4,500 Swivel Chairs for Fall Hazard

Article has recalled about 4,500 swivel chairs because the base can break, which poses a fall hazard.

The recall involves Spin Swivel Chairs, which had gold-colored stainless steel swivel legs. They were upholstered in ivory, gray, orange, or blue fabric.

Article said it received 190 reports of the base of the swivel chair breaking. No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a fall hazard.

The recalled swivel chairs were sold exclusively on article.com between July 2021 and June 2023 for about $700.

Article is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled swivel chair and contact the company for a free replacement base and installation instructions.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.article.com/c/spin-recall.

Source: Spin Swivel Chairs Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Imported by Article