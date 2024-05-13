Hy-Vee Recalls Cream Cheese for Salmonella Risk

Hy-Vee Inc. has recalled two types of Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread and bulk-packaged Cookes & Cream Mix due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Salmonella can be serious or even life-threatening in rare cases.

Hy-Vee said it was notified of a potential problem with Salmonella contamination by a 3rd-party facility that manufactures the products and sells them under Hy-Vee’s private label.

The recalled products were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Market, nad Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores in the company’s 8-state region in the Midwest.

The states include Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The recall involves the following products:

  • Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread – 8 oz. (8/7/2024; 8/14/2024)
  • Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread – 12 oz. (10/1/2024)
  • Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz. (12/5/2024, 12/1/2024) with Lot 24073, 24101, or 24117)
  • Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz. (12/5/2024, 12/1/2024) with Lot 24073, 24101, 24117)

Hy-Vee said it has voluntarily removed all of the recalled products from stores. Anyone who bought the recalled products should throw them out or return them to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Source: Recall_Supplier Recalls Impact Two Hy-Vee Products Third-Party Manufacturers Alert Retailer of Potential for Contamination; No Illnesses Reported

