Megadyne Recalls Pediatric Patient Return Electrodes for Burn Risk

Megadyne has recalled and announced a global recall for all MEGA SOFT™ Pediatric Patient Return Electrodes after 4 reports of children who suffered burn injuries.

Patient return electrode pads are medical devices that are placed underneath a patient who is having a surgery that involves the use of electrosurgical instruments.

The pad is supposed to reduce the risk of electrical burns by ensuring that the electrical current flows safely through the patient’s body and back to the electrosurgical unit.

Last year, Megadyne recalled all Megadyne MEGA Soft Universal Patient Return Electrodes after receiving 99 reports of patients who were burned, including severe 3rd-degree burns.

Megadyne warned doctors not to use MEGA Soft Patient Return Electrodes with pediatric patients under 12 years old due to the risk of severe, life-threatening burn injuries.

The company has now recalled and discontinued all MEGADYNE™ MEGA SOFT™ Pediatric Patient Return Electrode Pads, which are designed to be used with for patients between 0.8 to 50 pounds, which would be predominantly patients under the age of 12.

For more information, customers with questions may contact the Ethicon Resource Department at 1-877-ETHICON (1-877-384-4266) Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET.

Source: MEGADYNE™ Initiates Global Discontinuation and Voluntary Recall of MEGA SOFT™ Pediatric Patient Return Electrode