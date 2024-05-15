5,000 ZLINE Wall Ovens Recalled for Broken Door Springs

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath has recalled about 5,000 ZLINE Wall Ovens because the oven door hinge can dislodge and release the spring.

The spring can damage or break through the door trim, which poses an impact injury hazard to people nearby.

There were 95 reports of the oven door spring releasing or breaking through the top of the oven door. One person suffered a minor injury.

The recall involves single-door and double-door ZLINE built-in electric wall ovens with model numbers AWS-30, AWD-30, AWS-30-BS, AWD-30-BS, AWSS-30, and AWDS-30.

They were sold nationwide at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot and The Range Hood Store nationwide and online from December 2020 through September 2022 for between $1,900 and $3,950.

ZLINE is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled ovens until the door can be repaired. For more information, visit the recall website at https://zlinekitchen.com/recalls-walloven to begin the repair process.

Source: ZLINE Recalls Built-In Electric Wall Ovens Due to Impact Injury Hazard