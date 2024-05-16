ALDI, in association with Schreiber Foods Inc., has recalled several types of cream cheese due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The ALDI cream cheese recall includes Happy Farms Cream Cheese Spreads with the following product information:

Happy Farms® Whipped Cream Cheese Spread (8-oz. Cup) — UPC Code 4099100101881 — Sell-By Dates: 08/30/2024, 08/31/2024, 09/01/2024, 09/03/2024, 09/04/2024

(8-oz. Cup) — UPC Code 4099100101881 — Sell-By Dates: 08/30/2024, 08/31/2024, 09/01/2024, 09/03/2024, 09/04/2024 Happy Farms® Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread (8-oz. Cup) — UPC 4099100101751 — Sell-By Dates: 09/13/2024, 09/22/2024

(8-oz. Cup) — UPC 4099100101751 — Sell-By Dates: 09/13/2024, 09/22/2024 Happy Farms® Cream Cheese Spread (8-oz. Cup) — UPC 4099100101737 — Sell-By Dates: 09/01/2024, 09/08/2024, 09/15/2024

(8-oz. Cup) — UPC 4099100101737 — Sell-By Dates: 09/01/2024, 09/08/2024, 09/15/2024 Happy Farms® Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread (8-oz. Cup) — UPC 4099100101744 — Sell-By Dates: 09/08/2024, 09/15/2024

ALDI sold these recalled cream cheese products at stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Salmonella can be serious or even life-threatening. The risk is highest for children, frail or elderly adults, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

ALDI is urging customers who bought these recalled products “to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.”

For any customers impacted by this recall, or who would like additional information, call Schreiber Foods, Inc., at 1-800-644-5473 or email consumer.relations@schreiberfoods.com.

Source: In Association with Schreiber Foods, Inc., ALDI Recalls Happy Farms Cream Cheese Spread Products Due to Potential Salmonella