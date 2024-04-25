Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil Recalled for Broken Glass Bottles

Primal Kitchen has recalled approximately 2,060 cases of Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil (750-mL bottles) because the glass can break.

According to the recall: “It was noticed that avocado oil had leaked in shipping containers.”

No injuries or illnesses were reported, but the company believes that the “glass may be prone to breakage,” which poses a safety risk.

The recall involves Primal Kitchen® Avocado Oil packaged in 750-mL glass bottles with individual package UPC of 8-5523200719-4, Case UPC of 108552320071910000 and a “Best When Used By” date of 19 Aug 2025 through 21 Aug 2025.

Primal Kitchen is urging customers who bought these recalled bottles to dispose of the product and contact Primal Kitchen from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at +1 (888) 774-6259.

Source: Primal Kitchen Issues Voluntary Recall of Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil (750mL Glass) Due to Packaging Issue