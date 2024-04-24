The USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ground beef products that were produced by Greater Omaha Packing Co., Inc.

No recall was requested because the ground beef is no longer available for purchase, but it may still be in consumers’ freezers.

No illnesses were reported, but the recalled ground beef was positive for E. coli O157:H7.

The manufacturer notified the USDA that they inadvertently used part of the contaminated beef to produce ground beef items that were shipped into commerce, according to the recall.

The raw ground beef was produced on March 18, 2024 and labeled with a “Use/Freeze By” date of April 22, 2024, and a packaging date of “032824.” The establishment number “EST. 960A” can be found inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The ground beef may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, a strain that produces Shiga toxin. This type of E. coli can potentially cause life-threatening complications, such as a type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

For more information, consumers can contact Greater Omaha Packing Co., Inc. at 402-575-4702.

Source: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ground Beef Products Due to Possible E. Coli O157:H7 Contamination

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

