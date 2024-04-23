Full Speed Ahead Recalls 12,300 Bike Cranksets for Crash Hazard

Full Speed Ahead has recalled about 12,300 bicycle cranksets that can loosen or break.

The recall involves Gossamer Pro AGX+ bicycle cranksets, model CK-6037. They were sold separately and on bicycles including Cannondale, Canyon, Marin, Haro, Fuji, and Pinarello gravel brands.

The manufacturer received 277 reports of the bicycle crankarms loosening or detaching. No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a crash hazard.

The recalled cranksets can be identified by the name “FSA Gossamer Pro” etched on the front of the crankarm.

The model and serial numbers can be found on the back of the bicycle’s crankarm, next to the pedal threads. Only serial numbers beginning with B1, B2 or B3 are included in this recall.

They were sold by independent bike shops nationwide and online by Cannondale, Canyon, Marin, Haro, Fuji, and Pinarello from January 2022 through June 2023.

Full Speed Ahead is asking customers to immediately stop using bikes with the recalled cranksets, and contact the company for instructions on how to get free installation of a new replacement crankset.

For more information, visit https://www.fullspeedahead.com/en/support/recall.

Source: Full Speed Ahead Recalls Gossamer Pro AGX+ Cranksets Sold on Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards