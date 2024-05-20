Prowler Pro and Tracker UTVs Recalled for Fire Hazard

Textron Specialized Vehicles has recalled about 10,300 Prowler Pro and Tracker 800 SX Utility Vehicles (UTVs) due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that the fuel tank cap does not fit correctly, which can cause a fuel leak around the filler neck. This poses a fire hazard.

No fires or injuries were reported, but there were 48 reports of fuel leakage around the cap.

The recall involves model-years 2022 and 2023 Prowler Pro, Prowler Pro Crew, Tracker 800SX, and Tracker 800SX Crew utility vehicles.

The recalled UTVs were sold nationwide from April 2021 through September 2023 by Arctic Cat and Tracker dealers, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and independent dealerships.

The manufacturer is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled UTVs and contact an authorized dealer for a free inspection and repair.

Source: Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Prowler Pro and Tracker Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Fire Hazard