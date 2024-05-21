Nested Bean Inc. has been sued by a family from Massachusetts who claim that the “Zen Sack” weighted baby sleep sack is unsafe.

The mother claims that her baby was “uncomfortable and fussy” and it appeared that “her child was having a hard time breathing while wearing the weighted sleep product,” according to the lawsuit.

Due to her safety concerns, the mother stopped using the Zen Sack Classic after using it only two times. She claims that it “did not help her child sleep” and the product is now “worthless to her.”

The lawsuit comes amid growing safety concerns surrounding weighted baby sleep sacks, swaddles, and blankets, including the Nested Bean and Dreamland Baby weighted products.

Last month, major retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom and others all stopped selling weighted baby products.

According to pediatrician and SIDS expert Dr. Rachel Moon:

“When babies are first born, their rib cage is not rigid, and so it doesn’t take a lot of pressure to press on it and create obstruction there. It makes it harder for them to breathe, it makes it harder for their heart to beat properly if there’s pressure on there.”

Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. also warned parents: “Don’t use weighted blankets or weighted swaddles.”

He outlined many safety concerns, including lower oxygen levels and harm to a baby’s developing brain, and said there were “multiple infant deaths in these products.”

The lawsuit was filed against Nested Bean Inc. on May 15, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts — Case Number 1:24-cv-11299.

Source: Weighted Baby Swaddle ‘Inherently Dangerous,’ Suit Alleges