DR Recalls 57,200 Leaf Blowers and Vacuums for Injury Risk

DR Power Equipment has recalled about 57,200 walk-behind leaf blowers and vacuums due to an injury risk.

The problem is that pieces from the recalled leaf blowers and vacuums can come loose inside the unit and be ejected out.

DR said it received 22 reports of loose pieces being ejected from the units. No injuries were reported, but DR is concerned that sharp pieces could hit users and bystanders, posing a laceration hazard.

The recall involves Walk-Behind Leaf Blowers and Vacuums, and Tow-Behind Leaf Vacuums (LL3 and LL2).

The leaf blowers and vacuums have “DR” printed on the motor housing. The list of recalled model numbers can be found on the recall notice.

They were sold at independent power equipment stores nationwide and online at drpower.com from September 2014 through January 2024 for between $1,300 and $4,000.

DR is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled leaf blowers and vacuums and contact the company for a free repair.

Source: DR Power Equipment Recalls Leaf Blowers and Leaf Vacuums Due to Laceration Hazard