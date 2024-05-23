Recalled Frigidaire and Kenmore Stoves Linked to More Fires, Burn Injuries

Electrolux has re-announced a recall for about 203,000 Frigidaire and Kenmore stoves after more fires and burn injuries were reported.

The original recall was announced in August 2009 and involved Frigidaire and Kenmore Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Ranges that were sold at Sears and other stores between 2001 and 2009.

The problem is that the stove burners can turn on spontaneously without being switched on, fail to turn off when switched off, or heat to the wrong temperature. These issues pose fire and burn hazards.

Since the original recall in August 2009, Electrolux said it received at least 212 reports of the ranges behaving erratically, 14 reports of fires, 8 reports of people who were burned on their hands or arms, as well as smoke inhalation.

Before the August 2009 recall, there were another 126 reports of incidents, including 4 burn injuries and 2 reports of property damage.

Electrolux is urging consumers to check if their stove is being recalled by visiting the recall website at https://www.ema-recall.com/potentiometer.

The model number and serial tag are located on a sticker that is located on the frame of the drawer at the bottom of the unit, visible when the drawer is opened.

Source: Electrolux Group Reannounces Recall of Frigidaire and Kenmore Electric Ranges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Multiple Fires and Injuries Reported