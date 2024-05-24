A lawsuit has been filed against ALDI by a man from Louisiana who was burned by a pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Gregory A. W. Jr., a man from Louisiana who alleges that he was severely burned by a defective Ambiano 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker from ALDI.

According to the lawsuit, in February 2023, he suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” as a result of being able to twist open the lid on his pressure cooker while it was still pressurized.

He blames his injuries on the failure of the so-called “safety features” of the pressure cooker, which failed to keep him safe.

Instead, he claims that he was able to easily twist open the lid when the pressure cooker was pressurized, resulting in the scalding-hot contents of the pressure cooker being ejected onto his body.

He is seeking compensatory damages resulting from the pressure cooker incident, including serious bodily injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, physical pain, mental anguish, diminished enjoyment of life, and other damages.

His lawsuit was filed on February 14, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana — Case Number 3:23-cv-00213.

Source: Aldi Ambiano Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed by Johnson//Becker Alleging Burn Injuries