A pressure cooker lawsuit has been filed against Best Buy by a mother and her son who were both seriously burned.

The plaintiffs, Shianka W. and her 7-year-old son, “L.H.,” are both residents of New Orleans, Louisiana, who claim they were burned by the defective pressure cooker in May 2023.

The pressure cooker was an Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker (Model Number NS-MC80SS9), which was recalled by Best Buy in October 2023, just a few months after they were burned.

According to the recall, the inner pot has incorrect volume markings, which can cause consumers to overfill the pot.

This may cause “hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while its contents are pressurized, posing a burn hazard to consumers.”

The lawsuit alleges that the Insignia Pressure Cooker is “dangerously defective” because consumers can open the lid when it is pressurized, resulting in scalding-hot food and liquid being ejected out of the pot.

The lawsuit was filed on May 13, 2024 against Best Buy and Midea America Corp. — Case Number 0:24-cv-01730.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Best Buy Over Insignia Pressure Cooker Burn Injuries