A woman who was burned by a NuWave Nutri-Pot Pressure Cooker has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer.

The plaintiff, Jaclyn R., is a woman from Elkton, Maryland, who claims that she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” in December 2021 when she opened the lid on her pressure cooker.

She claims that she was seriously burned by a NuWave Nutri-Pot 6-Quart Digital Pressure Cooker with “Sure-Lock Safety System” (Model Number 33101).

According to her lawsuit, the incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure-cookers “Sure-Lock® Safety System,” which failed to lock the lid as advertised.

Instead, she claims that she was able to easily twist open the lid when the pressure cooker was pressurized.

Her lawsuit claims that opening the lid allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiff … which resulted in significant and painful bodily injuries.”

She is seeking compensatory damages resulting from the incident described above, including her serious bodily injuries, medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, diminished enjoyment of life, and other damages.

The lawsuit was filed on October 26, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) — Case Number 1:23-cv-15348.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against NuWave for Pressure Cooker Burn Injuries in Illinois Federal Court