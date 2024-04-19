Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Infinite Herbs LLC has expanded a recall of fresh organic basil to include Melissa’s® Organic Basil that was sold in Illinois and Missouri.

The recalled basil was only sold at Dierberg’s stores in Illinois and Missouri between February 10th and 20th, 2024.

This product was part of the lot that was previously recalled due to a Salmonella outbreak that infected at least a dozen people in 7 states. The outbreak was linked to fresh organic basil that was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in 29 states and D.C.

The basil that was sold at Dierberg’s stores is past its expiration date and no longer available for sale, according to the manufacturer.

Even so, customers are being urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled basil and throw it out.

The company has also recalled 2.5-oz. fresh organic basil that was sold at certain Trader Joe’s and Fruit Center Marketplace grocery stores.

The symptoms of Salmonella may include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis, according to the FDA.

Source: Infinite Herbs, LLC Expands Recall of Fresh Organic Basil to Include Melissa’s Brand Organic Basil Received by Illinois and Missouri Retailer

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation