Trader Joe's Basil Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

Fresh organic basil that was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in 29 states has been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella illnesses.

The outbreak has been linked to 2.5-ounce clamshell containers of fresh organic basil that was distributed by Infinite Herbs LLC.

At least 12 people in 7 states were infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outbreak investigation.

The recall involves Trader Joe’s stores in Washington D.C. and the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Trader Joe’s has voluntarily pulled all of the recalled containers of Infinite Herbs Organic Basil in 2.5-oz. containers from store shelves. It is also likely past its shelf-life.

Health officials are urging customers to check their refrigerators for this recalled basil and throw it away.

“Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms. of a Salmonella infection after eating the 2.5-oz packages of Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil from Trader Joe’s stores.”

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Organic Basil (April 2024)



