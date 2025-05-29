Safety officials are warning people to stop using Yiisonger Power Banks that were sold on Amazon after 79 incidents, including a fire that caused $15 million in damage.

The lithium-ion battery in the defective power banks can overheat and ignite, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries, according to a warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There were 79 reports of the power banks exploding, igniting, and swelling, including a serious fire that caused $15 million in damage.

About 93,000 of these defective power banks were sold on Amazon.com from April 2022 through February 2025.

The defective power banks were manufactured in China. The private labeler, Yiisonger, has been “unresponsive to CPSC requests for information about this product or a recall,” according to the warning.

Safety officials are urging consumers to immediately stop using Yiisonger Power Banks (Model KT-D007). They were sold black, blue, misty blue, purple and white. The name “Yiisonger” is printed on the front and the model number “KT-D007” is printed on the side.

According to the warning:

“CPSC urges consumers to immediately dispose of the defective power banks following local hazardous waste disposal procedures.”

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Yiisonger Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold on Amazon.com

