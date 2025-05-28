The Amazon seller Nezmdi has announced a recall for about 1,420 baby swings due to a suffocation hazard and a risk of serious injury or death to babies.

The swings were advertised for infant sleep, but the seat has an inclined angle greater than 10º, which poses a suffocation hazard.

Inclined sleeping products for babies violate the Safe Sleep For Babies Act, which is a law that was passed after more than 100 infants suffocated to death.

The remote control also has a lithium coin battery, also called a “button cell battery,” but it is missing mandatory warning labels about the risk of death if the battery is swallowed by children.

The recall involves Nezmdi Electric Infant Swings that were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from September 2024 to February 2025.

The swings were sold in pink and white, with a white plastic base, and moon and star plush toys hanging from the canopy. The name “Nezmdi” is sewn onto the restraints. “Model Number: S0008” and “Baby Swing Chair” are printed on a label located under the seat.

Parents and caregivers should immediately stop using the recalled infant swings and contact Nezmdi for a full refund.

