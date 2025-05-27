Walmart and other retailers have announced recalls for cucumbers that have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak in 15 states.

On May 22, Walmart recalled certain Marketside Fresh-Cut Cucumber Slices that were produced in select stores located in Texas because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

The cucumbers were grown in Florida by Bedner Growers and supplied to Walmart, which issued a recall for cucumbers after they were linked to an outbreak of Salmonella illnesses in 15 states, according to the FDA.

Cucumbers that were grown by Bedner Growers have sickened at least 26 people with Salmonella, according to the FDA Outbreak Investigation. Last year, cucumbers from Bedner Growers were recalled after yet another Salmonella outbreak sickened at least 500 people in dozens of states nationwide.

Walmart said: “To date, no illnesses have been reported for the recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices.”

The recalled Marketside Fresh-Cut Cucumber Slices were produced in select Walmart stores in Texas between May 13 and May 20, 2025.

The cucumbers were sold in clear plastic containers, labeled with a white sticker. The recall involves all date codes up to 5/24/2025. The sticker has UPC/PLU 62969 and an average weight of 1.5-pounds.

Infections with Salmonella usually produce symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated, and the symptoms usually last 4 to 7 days, according to the FDA.

“Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.”

Source: Walmart Inc. Recalls Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices in Select Texas Stores Because of Possible Health Risk