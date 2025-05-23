Health officials and a have announced a recall for about 100 pounds of smoked andouille sausage that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

The sausage was produced by Bourgeois Smokehouse, a butcher and meat processing company that is located in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

No illnesses were reported, but the smoked andouille sausage may be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, which may cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning.

The problem was discovered after routine product testing confirmed that the sausage product was contaminated with Listeria, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled sausage was produced on May 12, 2025. All of the products were weighed, wrapped, and labeled in-store at the time of purchase.

This item was also shipped to Rouses Market retail locations in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It has been available for purchase since May 13, 2025, according to the recall.

Health officials are urging customers to check their refrigerators and freezers for this product, throw it away, or return it to the store.

Anyone who ate this product should be aware of the risk of food poisoning, which may not cause symptoms for up to two months:

“Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”

Source: Bourgeois Smokehouse Recalls Ready-To-Eat Smoked Andouille Sausage Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination