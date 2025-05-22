Boyro Baby has recalled about 5,400 baby high chairs because they “pose a deadly fall hazard to babies” and a risk of entrapment.

No injuries were reported, but the high chairs violate federal safety standards.

Babies can fall out of the high chair because the restraint system is not attached to the chair, and the locks or latches can fail. Also the gap between the seat and tray is too big, so a child could get trapped.

According to the recall:

“The high chairs pose a deadly fall hazard to babies because the restraint system is not attached to the product and the locks or latches can fail. In addition, the high chairs pose an entrapment hazard because the opening between the seat and tray is large enough that a child can become entrapped in it.”

The recalled Boyro Baby Convertible High Chairs are 4-in-1 products that can be converted to a high chair, low chair, rocking chair, or slide.

They were sold exclusively online on Amazon.com from October 2023 through November 2024.

Boyro Baby is urging parents and caregivers to immediately stop using and disassemble the recalled high chairs. Customers can contact Boyro Baby for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Source: Boyro Baby Recalls High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for High Chairs; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com