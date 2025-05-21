Health officials have linked a Salmonella outbreak to cucumbers that were grown in Florida and sent to cruise ships, grocery stores, restaurants, and other locations.

The outbreak includes 26 people who got sick with Salmonella in 15 states, including 9 people who were hospitalized, according to the CDC Investigation.

The true number of sick people is likely much higher, according to health officials, because some people recover without being tested.

At least 7 people got Salmonella after eating cucumbers on cruise ships leaving from ports in Florida, according to the CDC:

“Seven sick people reported taking a cruise during the seven days prior to becoming sick, all departing from locations in Florida. Sick people were aboard 5 different cruise ships that departed the United States between March 30 and April 12. Illnesses started on dates ranging from April 2, 2025, to April 28, 2025.”

On May 20, the FDA announced a recall for non-organic cucumbers that were grown in Boynton Beach, Florida, by Bedner Growers Inc.

Bedner Growers is one of two Florida-based cucumber farms that were linked to another Salmonella outbreak in 2024, where 551 people got sick in 34 states. Multiple strains of Salmonella were found in soil and water samples on the farms.

The recalled cucumbers were sold at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Markets locations in Florida, but they do not have any stickers or labeling.

The cucumbers were also widely distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales between April 29, 2025 and May 19, 2025 to grocery stores, restaurants, cruise ships, and other facilities, according to the CDC.

The cucumbers may have been sold individually or in smaller packages. They could be labeled as “supers,” “selects,” or “plains.”

Health officials are urging people to call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and

throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

Source: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Whole Cucumbers