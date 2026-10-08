Pacearth Direct is recalling about 110,550 PACEARTH® U-type swing seats that were sold on Amazon after dozens of children fell when it broke.

The company said it has received at least 30 reports of falls, including at least 9 reported injuries such as fractures, head injuries, and bruising, according to the recall notice.

The swing seats pose a serious risk of fall-related injuries. The problem is that the seats, metal carabiners or quick links, and webbing straps can all potentially break during use.

The recall covers PACEARTH® U-type swing seats that were sold in several configurations. The identification details from the recall are as follows:

Colors: green, blue, pink, red and turquoise

Chain coated in yellow plastic

Metal carabiners or quick links and yellow webbing straps included for attaching the swing to outdoor swing sets or tree branches

Sold as a single unit or a 2-pack

The swing seats were sold on Amazon.com from May 2017 through June 2026 for between $27 and $57. The seller, Pacearth Direct, is based in City of Industry, California. The seats were made in China.

The CPSC is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled swing seats and contact Pacearth Direct for a full refund. You must write “RECALLED” on the swing seat with permanent marker, take a photo of it that includes the PACEARTH logo, and email the photo to recall@pacearth.com.

Source: Pacearth Direct Recalls PACEARTH Swing Seats Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard