Cummins Inc. has announced a recall for about 2,960 Onan P5000iDF EFI Dual-Fuel Portable Generators due to a “risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards.”

According to the recall, valves in the units were installed incorrectly and may prevent fuel vapors from venting properly from the gas tank. This may result in pressure building up, which can cause fuel to discharge or the fuel cap to eject.

Cummins said it received 11 reports of fuel discharging from the generators and fuel caps ejecting unexpectedly. In one incident, a person said they were splashed in the face with fuel. The person was not injured and did not require medical attention.

Customers who own generators can identify the recalled products with these details:

Onan P5000iDF EFI Dual Fuel Portable Generator

Part number: A075C500

Dark gray

Gasoline or propane (dual-fuel), producing 4,500 to 5,000 watts depending on fuel

“Cummins” in white on the front and on the handle above the control panel

Cummins “C” logo and “Onan P5000iDF EFI” on the side

You can find the model and part number on the label attached to the side of the generator

They were sold at stores like Camping World, Factory Pure, Northern Tool and AP Electric stores from May 2025 through August 2026. The generators were also sold online at Cummins.com.

Cummins said it investigated the issue and found a problem with the valves in the generator’s evaporative emissions, or EVAP, system, according to information posted on the Cummins Safety Campaign #7308.

If the valves are installed incorrectly, it allow pressure to build up in the fuel system during operation.

According to the website, “This condition may cause pressure to build in the fuel system during operation, potentially damaging the generator or causing a thermal event, resulting in injury or property damage.”

For more information, visit the Cummins recall page. You can also arrange the free repair through an authorized Cummins service location, or call Cummins at 1-800-CUMMINS (1-800-286-6467) or care.cummins.com.

Source: Cummins Recalls Portable Generators Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards